Group hires company secretary

Letshego Holdings Limited (Letshego Group) has appointed Gorata Tlhale Dibotelo as head of group legal, governance and group company secretary with immediate effect. Also, Gorata will serve as the group compliance officer to the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE). She joined Letshego from her role as head of legal services and board secretary at the BSE. P r i o r to this, she worked as a senior associate at Armstrongs Attorneys. Gorata obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Botswana, master degree in commercial law from the University of Cape Town and executive development programme at Stellenbosch University’s Business School. Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Aupa Monyatsi said: “We are pleased to welcome Gorata to the team and to see her take on such a key and strategic role within the group. A consummate professional with a depth of experience, expertise and indeed passion, we know that she has the very tenets of Letshego culture in her DNA, and the drive and ambition to match that of the business.”

Against the background of widespread incidence of breast cancer in the country and its attendant impact on patients’ overall wellbeing, experts have advocated for early presentation as a key first step towards the prevention and cure of the disease.   This advice was given at a webinar organised by Polaris Bank in Lagos. The event […]
The management of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has pledged to consider its stakeholders in formulating policies, programme and projects, as well as regulatory instruments that would further boast developmental regulation role for a sustainable digital economy. It stated this during its 2-day annual retreat held in Lagos. The agency reiterated its decision […]
Delta Tech Africa Limited, a quality consulting organisation with a focus on performance management, said it has simplified the processes of getting ISO certifications for corporate organisations across Africa. Director, Corporate Governance & Regulatory Compliance of the company, Mr. Seyi Katola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the company, being aware of the lengthy […]

