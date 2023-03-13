Group hires company secretary

Letshego Holdings Limited (Letshego Group) has appointed Gorata Tlhale Dibotelo as head of group legal, governance and group company secretary with immediate effect. Also, Gorata will serve as the group compliance officer to the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE). She joined Letshego from her role as head of legal services and board secretary at the BSE. P r i o r to this, she worked as a senior associate at Armstrongs Attorneys. Gorata obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Botswana, master degree in commercial law from the University of Cape Town and executive development programme at Stellenbosch University’s Business School. Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Aupa Monyatsi said: “We are pleased to welcome Gorata to the team and to see her take on such a key and strategic role within the group. A consummate professional with a depth of experience, expertise and indeed passion, we know that she has the very tenets of Letshego culture in her DNA, and the drive and ambition to match that of the business.”
