Group holds entrepreneurial financial, empowerment programme

Tony Okuyeme

A non-governmental organisation, The Flourishing Woman, is set hold an entrepreneurial and financial growth  empowerment programme.
Tagged Fresh Waters
Conference, the programme, which will hold on October 8 – 10, will have a  handful of highly sought after persons who are high fliers in their industries speak and answer questions on business, relationship, finances.

The Flourishing Woman is a group of remarkable women that worship at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Flourishing House Parish) that came together to see how best they can impact the church and the world at large by touching lives through God’s love.

Fresh Waters Conference, according to the organisers, is one like no other.

“It is a combination
of the word, professional growth, entrepreneurial growth, Financial growth and empowerment. A handful of sought after persons who are high fliers in their industries will be speaking and answering questions on people’s minds (be it in the area of business, relationship, finances, medically, etc.)

“The programme is also tailored in such a way that attendees have a lot to win by way of a raffle draw. We have been blessed with wonderful partners and sponsors who will be ensuring that a handful of attendees leave with something,” said Engr. (Mrs.) Alero Omatseye-Anaba, who is the Vice-President) of NGO.

According to her, some of the things to be won include free websites for businesses, free business registrations, free adverts on a renowned media platform for a couple of business, cash prizes and lots more.

“It is our belief that it is God’s desire that all his children flourish and excel in all things. In our own way, we have organised programmes and events to empower and celebrate women. This time, our upcoming program Fresh Waters is one of a kind because it is all inclusive and for everyone. This means that regardless profession, denomination or tribe, it will be an honor to have you grace the programme.

“Attendance is free but registration is compulsory. The reason for this is because we will be providing materials, feeding and a lot for the attendees. We want everyone that attends to be well catered for.”

Reporter

