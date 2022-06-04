Group holds Pro-Atiku Conference

Our Correspondent

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), operating under the aegis of Move on Nigeria, has held a conference tagged, ‘Why Atiku?’ in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, which held over the weekend, the president of “Move on Nigeria” and convener of the occasion, Hon. Darlington Onyebuchi Agoha, stated that the occasion was organised to answer the question: ‘Why Atiku?’

In answering the question, Agoha argued that Nigerians need the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at this point to, according to him, reposition the economy on the path of prosperity.

This was as he further claimed that the PDP’s candidate will bring great improvement to bear on the security situation in the country.

In his estimation, the country needs an Atiku Abubakar to facilitate industrialisation, with attendant creation of employment.

