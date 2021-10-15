News

Group honours Iwuanyanwu with 'innovative content challenge'

The Nigerian Institute of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has declared Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as an icon of Science, Technology, Engineering and Education (STEM) in the country.

This is as the group stressed the determination to advance the teaching, learning and acquisition of Science Technology Engineering and Education, adding that the elder statesman has offered more than 5,000 fullyfunded scholarships to university level.

Chairman of NIEE, Imo State chapter, Dr. Ngozi Nwogu disclosed this at the unveiling of the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu “Indigenous Innovative Content Challenge for Higher Institutions and National Essay Competition for Secondary Schools, 2021,” was held in Owerri, the Imo State capital. According to the NIEE boss, the Indigenous Innovative Content Challenge, a 21st Century Resources, is aimed at promoting sustainable, competitive and quantitative understanding of Engineering, Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment (ESTIE).

