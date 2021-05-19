Group honours Uwaifo, Chaka Chaka, Obey, Onwenu, others

A group of music lovers under the auspices of Groovy ’60s has announced plans to honour Nigerian and African music legends. The group said it will use the award ceremony to celebrate Africa’s legends and icons. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the award ceremony, Convener of the group, Olalekun Olarinde, said the event was a unique celebration of pan-African contemporary culture and music and will afford the people a unique platform to travel through time to experience and savour the rich contemporary cultural heritage and music of Africa. He said the celebration was a legendary rebirth, celebrating the oldies like back-in-the-days. Olarinde listed those that would be honoured to include Sir Victor Uwaifo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Salif Keita, Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Onyeka Onwenu and K1.
