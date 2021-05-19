News

Group honours Uwaifo, Chaka Chaka, Obey, Onwenu, others

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A group of music lovers under the auspices of Groovy ’60s has announced plans to honour Nigerian and African music legends. The group said it will use the award ceremony to celebrate Africa’s legends and icons. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the award ceremony, Convener of the group, Olalekun Olarinde, said the event was a unique celebration of pan-African contemporary culture and music and will afford the people a unique platform to travel through time to experience and savour the rich contemporary cultural heritage and music of Africa. He said the celebration was a legendary rebirth, celebrating the oldies like back-in-the-days. Olarinde listed those that would be honoured to include Sir Victor Uwaifo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Salif Keita, Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Onyeka Onwenu and K1.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun launches HIV self-test kits

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State has taken the lead in the prevention of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) by launching self-testing kits which will allow individuals to conduct HIV test on themselves. The kits were unveiled by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, on Thursday in commemoration of the 2020 World AIDS Day with the […]
News

Enugu 2023: Ugwuanyi now leader of Ebeano

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Politics of 2023 may have kicked off in Enugu State yesterday, as members of the powerful ‘Ebeano Political Family’, a structure founded by the former governor of the state, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, formally handed over the leadership of the group to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with a mandate to decide who succeeds him.   The group, […]
News

Insurgency: CDS, Service Chiefs in Maiduguri, say insurgency, banditry must end 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  As the military intensifies the fight against insurgency in Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs, Saturday  arrived in Maiduguri, for the second time in one month to assess the situation on ground. Addressing troops, yesterday at the headquarters of “Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri, Irabor lauded them for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica