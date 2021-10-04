Law

Group honours Wike for constructing new Law School in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A group under the aegis of ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards has concluded plans to honour Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the ongoing construction of a new campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt.

 

Addressing newsmen over the weekend, the Convener of the group, Lere Fashola, disclosed that Wike was penciled down for the honour due to his invaluable contribution to the legal profession.

 

Fashola revealed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will also receive an honour during the Nov. 7 ceremony to be held in Lagos.

 

He said: “Akeredolu will be honoured for his stance on restructuring and his promotion of the rule of law. Wike will also be honoured for his stance on restructuring and challenging the status quo regarding the Value Added Tax matter, because fiscal federalism has been the core of Nigeria’s issues. “Panelists will analyse various landmark transactions that have happened over the course of 18 months by law firms and legal departments of companies. “This year we relied heavily on a lot of international ranking and research institutions to take a look at all the landmark transactions that has happened in Nigeria between July 2019 and December 2020. This year we have received over 500 nominations cutting across 24 different sectors”.

 

According to Fashola, some of the awardees included a life Bencher and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief O. C. J. Okocha (SAN), as well as Founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode (MFR).

 

Other recipients are: Mrs. Beatrice Hamza-Bassey, Board Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria; Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, Board Chairman, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Anti-graft war: Lawyers in defence of judiciary

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU reports

Contrary to the claim of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) that the judiciary has failed the country in its anti-graft war, lawyers at the weekend rose in defence of judiciary, describing the third arm of government as second to none in the fight against corruption. AKEEM NAFIU reports […]
Law

‘Why I can’t be a SAN, judge’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE reports

Temitope Odeyinka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos. She was called to Bar in 2016. She speaks on her experience, tenancy law and sundry issue. JOHN CHIKEZIE reports   Background   My name is Temitope Odeyinka and I’m from Osun State in Ifelodun Local Government. I graduated from the University of Lagos in […]
Law

‘My desire to empower people economically spurred my interest in law’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE

Chiedozie Ndubuisi, a Corporate Finance lawyer, hails from Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra state. Ndubuisi obtained his LL.B from University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka and was called to Bar in 2019. He shares his experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE     Background   I am Chiedozie Ndubuisi, a Corporate Finance lawyer. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica