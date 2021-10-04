Group honours Wike for constructing new Law School in Port Harcourt

A group under the aegis of ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards has concluded plans to honour Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the ongoing construction of a new campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt.

Addressing newsmen over the weekend, the Convener of the group, Lere Fashola, disclosed that Wike was penciled down for the honour due to his invaluable contribution to the legal profession.

Fashola revealed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will also receive an honour during the Nov. 7 ceremony to be held in Lagos.

He said: “Akeredolu will be honoured for his stance on restructuring and his promotion of the rule of law. Wike will also be honoured for his stance on restructuring and challenging the status quo regarding the Value Added Tax matter, because fiscal federalism has been the core of Nigeria’s issues. “Panelists will analyse various landmark transactions that have happened over the course of 18 months by law firms and legal departments of companies. “This year we relied heavily on a lot of international ranking and research institutions to take a look at all the landmark transactions that has happened in Nigeria between July 2019 and December 2020. This year we have received over 500 nominations cutting across 24 different sectors”.

According to Fashola, some of the awardees included a life Bencher and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief O. C. J. Okocha (SAN), as well as Founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode (MFR).

Other recipients are: Mrs. Beatrice Hamza-Bassey, Board Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria; Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, Board Chairman, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...