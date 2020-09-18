Group hunts unqualified teachers In Nigerian schools

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said the council will be going after unqualified teachers in public and private schools, across the country, as soon as schools fully reopen. The council further explained that grace periods have been given to the unqualified teachers to try and meet up with demands, yet there are still records of many unqualified teachers teaching in various schools.

This was made known by the Registrar/CEO, Prof. JosiahAjiboye. He stated that out of four million teachers in the various institutions in Nigeria, only over two million are registered with the council. He said: “We have about 2.2 million teachers registered with TRCN, but the figure is still extremely low. From available statistics, we have about 4 million teachers in the country. “We check if they are qualified before we talk of registration.

We started in February before the lockdown. And now the federal government is considering all indices for full reopening of schools, we are also set to continue from where we stopped. “TRCN has officials in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. We move around to check compliance.” To this effect, the registrar said that the council has the power to remove and as well prosecute any unqualified teacher found. He therefore warned all affected teachers to endeavor to register with the TRCN, or risk being laid off.

