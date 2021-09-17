Group insists a new NDDC Board must be inaugurated

A political group, the South-South Presidency 2023, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a new Board of the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC), saying it is high time for the development agency began to make progress. The Protem Chairman of the group, Diekivie Ikiogha made the call in Calabar, Cross River State capital, stressed that there was urgent need for proper and effective administration of the agency. “We call on the President to do the needful and inaugurate the Board of the NDDC for proper and effective administration of the agency.”

Like this: Like Loading...