Group insists a new NDDC Board must be inaugurated

A political group, the South-South Presidency 2023, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a new Board of the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC), saying it is high time for the development agency began to make progress. The Protem Chairman of the group, Diekivie Ikiogha made the call in Calabar, Cross River State capital, stressed that there was urgent need for proper and effective administration of the agency. “We call on the President to do the needful and inaugurate the Board of the NDDC for proper and effective administration of the agency.”
Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate
No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]
Michelle Obama to be inducted into US National Women’s Hall of Fame
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame along with eight other women including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year. The National Women’s Hall of Fame named the members of its Class of […]
Lamentation in Senate over security challenges
The Senate was, yesterday, greeted by intense vexation, lamentation and threats over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in Nigeria. The development in the apex legislative chamber followed a Point of Order and accompanying motion, brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina), on […]
