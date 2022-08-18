Group kick-starts training for teenage mothers in Bayelsa

Stand up for Women Society in collaboration with Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Wednesday kick-started training for 20 teen mothers in Bayelsa State. The group in conjunction with NYSC legal aids said the essence of the training was to empower the women with skills to enable them to become entrepreneurs in future. Speaking at the event, NCDMB’s representative, Timbiri Augustine, noted that the board has not relented in carrying out its core mandate of building the capacity of the oil industry without building human capacity. He appreciated those behind the training for the teenage mothers, enjoining the participants to take the programme seriously.

