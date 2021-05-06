Group kicks against plot to destabilise Buhari’s government

… vows to defend nation’s democracy

The Nigeria First movement says it will resist any attempt by vested interests to destabilise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The pan-Nigerian organisation said it is aware of the plot by disgruntled elements hiding under the nomenclature of activism to perpetrate evil in the country through the sponsorship of acts of violence along ethnic and religious lines.

Nigeria First which raised the alarm at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, however, vowed to defend the country’s democracy.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Sunday alerted Nigerians on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The Presidency echoed this warning on Tuesday, adding that the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

And speaking on behalf of the group, National Secretary,

Richard Augustine-Adie said urgent and proactive steps must be taken, else Nigeria would end up in ruins.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to “stay united in one spirit, body and soul, for it is neither East nor West, South or North but One Nigeria, and the Nigeria of our dreams which is within reach if we stay united”.

While commending security agencies for their efforts in addressing the security challenges in the country, the group further cautioned these “unscrupulous elements to channel their resources and time to more productive ventures”.

The Nigeria First added that it would mobilise Nigerians to the streets should they continue with their despicable attempt at destabilising the country.

Read full statement below:

The leadership of Nigeria First welcomes you all to the important press conference in light of the recent happenings in the country that portends grave danger if the relevant stakeholders do not take urgent and proactive steps in the country.

Nigeria First, as a pan-Nigerian organization with membership across the country, is alarmed with the turn of events in the country regarding the activities of some disgruntled elements that are hell-bent on causing disaffection in the country through a nefarious plot to truncate our nascent democracy.

It is consequently despicable that the harbingers of violence and destruction have perfected the plot to destabilize the country to fulfil their desire to see the country burn and seize to exist.

Nigeria First is aware of the seriousness of the plot and, as such, wishes to inform members of the general public to be wary of individuals and groups hiding under the nomenclature of activism to perpetrate evil in the country through the sponsorship of acts of violence along ethnic and religious lines.

These individuals and groups have been behind the religious and ethnic tension in the country in an apparent attempt to divide the country along these lines and eventually set the country at war at this critical point of our existence.

We wish to state in unequivocal terms that should urgent and proactive steps not taken, these harbingers of violence and conflict would have their way, and Nigeria would end up in ruins to the chagrin of the vision of our founding fathers.

This is indeed the time for all well-meaning Nigerians to stay united in one spirit, body and soul, for it is neither East nor West, South or North but One Nigeria, and the Nigeria of our dreams which is within reach if we stay united and resist overtures from these unscrupulous elements to destroy the country.

Nigeria First, as an organization in the vanguard of promoting the ideals of good governance, peace and unity in Nigeria, is sending a clarion call to all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria to see this trying period as an avenue to prove to the world that there is strength in our diversity.

This is also an avenue to send a strong message to these unscrupulous elements to channel their resources and time to more productive ventures that would have a meaningful impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians instead of promoting and sponsoring acts of violence across the country.

Nigeria First wishes to remind Nigerians that the pledge to Nigeria our country, to be faithful, loyal and honest. To serve Nigeria with all our strength, to defend her unity and uphold her glory, is indeed sacrosanct.

It is, therefore, our considered opinion that this is indeed time to come together and defend the unity of Nigeria in this critical point of our existence. If we don’t do this, nobody will do it for us. It consequently behoves us to ensure that those plotting the destabilization of Nigeria are put to shame.

Nigeria First, as an organization, is also using this medium to inform all those that have been fueling religious and ethnic tension in the country that Nigerians shall indeed expose and reject them in totality.

We shall also mobilize Nigerians to the streets should they continue with their despicable attempt at destabilizing the country. We shall march for the unity of Nigeria, and we shall ensure that Nigeria stays united as ever.

We also wish to commend the efforts of our security agencies in their efforts at addressing the security challenges in the country. It is indeed a statement that they have been proactive and doing all within their means that Nigerians are protected across the country.

We must also remind Nigerians that the task at hand requires all hands to be on deck in our quest to stay united as a people and as a country, for united we stand and divided we fall.

Nigerians must also do well to realize that the gains recorded in critical sectors of our economy have rattled some vested interests. As such, they are hell-bent on throwing the country into chaos by all means necessary.

Nigeria First shall continue to engage critical stakeholders in this regard, and we make this solemn pledge to ensure that Nigeria continues to enjoy peace and tranquillity.

Our support for the strides of the Muhammadu Buhari administration remains unflinching. This much we have demonstrated over the years, and we shall continue to in the quest to translate the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians across the country into tangible realities.

It is our firm belief that Nigeria shall overcome its adversaries, and we shall come out as one solid and indivisible entity.

We thank you all for your time and attention and implore us to take this message of peace and unity to our various constituencies.

