Group kicks against transfer of Dickson’s alleged forgery case to Yenagoa

A group known as Concerned Citizens of Bayelsa West senatorial district has called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to intervene in the transfer of an alleged case of certificate forgery against the former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson from the Federal High Court Abuja to the Federal High Court, Yenagoa.

The group accused Dickson and PDP of going through the back door without the consent of both parties to transfer the matter from Abuja to Yenagoa.

Recall that Owoupele Eneoriekumoh in suit NO FHC/YNG/CS/72/2020 filed in September 30, 2020 had asked the court to make a declaration that the combine interpretation of the provisions of section 31 (1)(5)(6) of Electoral Act, 2010, as amended and section 66 (1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended concerning Dickson’s INEC Form EC9 contained false information and forged certificate and that the former governor should be disqualified from the forth coming senatorial election.

In a press statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa and signed by its Leaders, Ogboka Selekeowei and Samson Emi Paa-ebi after a peaceful protest at the gate of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, the statement read that the sudden transfer of the case to Yenagoa was to compromise and truncate the legal process and called on the apex judiciary regulatory body to intervene.

They alleged that the plaintiff’s lawyers waited for over 16 days for the matter to be assigned to a substantial judge for trial, but to no avail.

The statement reads in part: “In a twist of the matter, lawyers of the plaintiff on October 21, 2020, wrote to the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, and based on the petition, on October 23, the Registrar of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, was directed to inform the plaintiff and his lawyers on the matter which was to hold on October 28, 2020 but also to no avail.

“In a peaceful protest therefore, the group barricaded the gate of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa alleging that the judge of the Federal High Court, I, Yenagoa, had betrayed her oath of office.”

