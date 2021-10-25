Group kicks as Ogun monarch awards Senator chieftaincy title

The Ogun West Liberation Forum yesterday kicked against the award of the Aremo Oba of Yewaland to Senator Solomon Adeola by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

The forum described the conferment of the title on Adeola (aka Yayi), as an “attempt to sabotage collective unity by politicising chieftaincy process without following due procedures”.

Oba Olugbenle has reportedly conferred the title on Adeola, who represents Lagos West in the Senate, with official installation being planned.

There are rumours that the legislator is switching his political base from Lagos to Ogun State in 2023. But addressing journalists in Ilaro, the group questioned Adeola’s indigeneship, saying a “background check carried out on Senator Adeola has given a conflicting revelation with respect to his precise origin or source in Yewaland.”

