Group laments cargo disruptions, container deposits at ports

A key member of the country’s organised private sector, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has painted a gloomy picture of the challenges Nigerian importers and business community operators are facing in the country’s ports. CPPE explained that despite efforts by government over the years to put an end to disruptions in cargoes that have been duly cleared and released at the ports, the problem has persisted without solution. In addition, the private sector group also pointed out that many importers had been encountering serious challenges with recovery of container deposits from the shipping companies.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, disclosed that there were still disruption in the movement of cargoes at the country’s ports, which is causing diversion of cleared cargoes on the sea by Nigerian importers to neighbouring countries. Yusuf said: “We recall the Presidential Executive Order on ease of doing business, which stipulates that there should be no disruptions of movement of cleared cargoes within the vicinity of our ports. “This has not been complied with. Importers still have to grapple with disruption in movement of their consignments by security agencies, especially the FOU, the CG Strike Force and CG Border Drill.” He noted: “We call on government to put an end to the disruptions in the movement of cargoes that have been duly cleared by government agencies within the ports.

“This is against the spirit of Ease of Doing Business and it is negatively impacting the confidence of investors. “The experience is that of overlapping examination of cargo, additional time and additional expenses, thus escalating the cost of doing business.” While speaking on container deposit, the renowned economist stated: “Many importers have been encountering serious challenges with recovery of container deposits from the shipping companies.

“This is a matter that requires urgent intervention by the relevant authorities. Refunds takes between five to eight months and the cumulative container deposits outstanding are quite staggering. “There is a need for the shipping companies to improve on the refund of container deposits. They should also facilitate the delivery of empty containers to them. “The current approach of demanding that containers be taken directly into the ports is creating a lot of challenges for importers. Therefore, we demand that the shipping companies should comply with earlier directives of government that they should have a holding bay outside the ports for the delivery of empty containers. “This will reduce the time it takes to return empty containers, reduce the demurrage that importers pay both for the containers and for the trucks that convey these empty containers. “It will also reduce the problem of congestion at the ports because many of the trucks that are heading to the ports are carrying empty containers which creates a lot congestion and logistics problem within the ports.”

On trade facilitation and revenue generation at the ports, the CPPE boss said: “The revenue generation objectives of the Customs have taken precedence over trade facilitation. This is certainly not good for the economy and not good for the commitment of government to create jobs. “It is not investment friendly and we urge the relevant authorities to accord the proper priority to issues of trade facilitation for the benefit of the economy, investment growth and employment generation.”

