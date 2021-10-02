Group laments plight of Nigerians

The Mangroves People Leadership Initiative (MAPLI), a socio-cultural organization has lamented that it is crystal clear that Nigeria has lost its compass. Ambassador Bright Omokhodion Annillin, Chairman of Edo State chapter of MAPLI, who disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Benin to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary said “Nigeria as a nation has the worst indices in virtually all aspects of democratic dividends.”

According to him, this administration has greeted us with unprecedented hardship, insecurity, inflation, abuse of power, militarization of regions, charade fight against Boko Haram, nepotism of unparalleled measure, disunity amongst the people, extrajudicial killings, recklessness and executive rascality to say the least.” MAPLI, Annillin said, is calling for a new dawn, just as he admonished the current administration in the country to back pedal and retrace the will of the people and the spirit that gave them victory in the 2015 elections, adding “it is never too late to be right as this nation cannot fail under his watch.”

