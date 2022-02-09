Group laments poor state of infrastructure in Esanland

A group, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), a recently formed socio-cultural organisation concerned with the advancement of Esan people, has decried the poor state of infrastructure in Esanland, saying it has not only compounded the insecurity crisis in the area, but may imperil its economy.

While calling for urgent intervention by Federal and Edo State governments to redress deplorable roads littering Esanland that it says, have become ‘death traps,’ EOI asserted that ‘dilapidated roads and gully erosion have made it difficult to move blissfully from one point to another.’

The worst hit are farmers who now find it arduous to move their produce to the markets, thereby worsening the food crisis in Esanland.”

The organisation in a statement signed by its President, Rt. Hon. Mathew Egbadon and its Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Iyare, said roads in Esanland, comprising the five local governments in Edo Central, ‘have become craters and death traps.’

