News

Group laments poor state of infrastructure in Esanland

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Group laments poor state of infrastructure in Esanland

A group, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), a recently formed socio-cultural organisation concerned with the advancement of Esan people, has decried the poor state of infrastructure in Esanland, saying it has not only compounded the insecurity crisis in the area, but may imperil its economy.

 

While calling for urgent intervention by Federal and Edo State governments to redress deplorable roads littering Esanland that it says, have become ‘death traps,’ EOI asserted that ‘dilapidated roads and gully erosion have made it difficult to move blissfully from one point to another.’

The worst hit are farmers who now find   it arduous to move their produce to the markets, thereby worsening the food crisis in Esanland.”

 

The organisation in a statement signed by its President, Rt. Hon. Mathew Egbadon and its Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Iyare, said roads in Esanland, comprising the five local governments in Edo Central, ‘have become craters and death traps.’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo CP: I’ll work with Amotekun, other agencies

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The new Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyediran Oyeyemi, has expressed readiness to work with Amotekun and other law enforcement agencies. Oyeyemi, who spoke at the police headquarters in Akure, promised a crime-free yuletide and beyond. He said: “I am ready to work with all security agencies under the law and stakeholders to make […]
News

Yakubu Dogara is our leader in Bauchi South –Lukshi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

A member representing Dass Local Government Area in the Bauchi State Assembly, Bala Ali Lukshi, has described the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as the remote control of Bauchi South politics. New Telegraph learnt that Bauchi South comprises Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa local government areas. Speaking in an interview with our […]
News Top Stories

World Cancer Day: Tobacco kills over 70,000 Nigerians

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Nigerian Cancer Society and the #SmokeFree- Nollywood campaign, have launched a public digital petition to Nollywood filmmakers to remove tobacco from Nigeria’s film industry as it is responsible for the death of over 70,000 Nigerians. The President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Adamu Alhassan Umar, made a video explainer yesterday, petition ing Netflix, FilmOne, Ebonylife and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica