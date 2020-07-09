News

Group lauds Abia leaders’ visit to Senate President

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group, Gassroots Reformers (GR) has described a visit by Abia Leaders of Thought (ALT) led by Senator Chris Adighije to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, as a welcome development. The bi-partisan delegation had on Tuesday paid a visit to the Senate President at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. According to the group, the visit was a testament to the unity among stakeholders in Abia State in a bid to promote residents’ wellbeing.

He noted that the national assembly was an important arm of government with a noble role to play in national development as the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, had always enjoyed the support of his colleagues across board.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group through its Secretary, Onyekachi Nwabueze, urged Ndigbo to rally support for their members in the National Assembly and the executive arm of government for the sake of growth and development. It reads: “The visit of Abia Leaders of Thought to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan is a positive action. “The visit has further demonstrated that all and sundry in Abia State, are happy with the good works of the national assembly under the able and dynamic leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU blames FG for varsities’ failure to make world ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Two Nigerian Universities: University of Ibadan, Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which had stood first and second in the top 1,000 national rankings in Nigeria have retrogressed as they have failed to be part of world’s best 2,000 universities in the 2020/2021 ranking released by the Center for World University Ranking. Considering the […]
News

Rivers: PDP alerts police, DSS over Amaechi’s supporters’ threat

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) of the threat by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to “burn down” the state. In a viral video, some APC members were alleged […]
News

COVID-19: US states reimpose restrictions; India tops 500,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two of America’s largest states have reversed course and clamped down on bars again in the nation’s biggest retreat yet as the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surged Friday to an all-time high of 45,300. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars closed, while Florida banned alcohol at such establishments. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: