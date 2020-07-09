Group lauds Abia leaders’ visit to Senate President

A group, Gassroots Reformers (GR) has described a visit by Abia Leaders of Thought (ALT) led by Senator Chris Adighije to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, as a welcome development. The bi-partisan delegation had on Tuesday paid a visit to the Senate President at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. According to the group, the visit was a testament to the unity among stakeholders in Abia State in a bid to promote residents’ wellbeing.

He noted that the national assembly was an important arm of government with a noble role to play in national development as the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, had always enjoyed the support of his colleagues across board.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group through its Secretary, Onyekachi Nwabueze, urged Ndigbo to rally support for their members in the National Assembly and the executive arm of government for the sake of growth and development. It reads: “The visit of Abia Leaders of Thought to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan is a positive action. “The visit has further demonstrated that all and sundry in Abia State, are happy with the good works of the national assembly under the able and dynamic leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan.

