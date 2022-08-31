Group lauds A’Court judgement on Oborevwori

A socio-political group, the Okpe Peoples’ Forum (OPF), has applauded the Court of Appeal for restoring the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the state in the 2023 general election.

The group also extended its appreciation to all Deltans for their prayers and for remaining peaceful while the ‘avoidable ordeal’ lasted. In a statement, OPF’s President, Igho Akeregha and Public Relations Officer, Austin Azu, expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his steadfastness and exemplary leadership that ensured the victory of Oborevwori who is currently the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The group said that the triumph of Oborevwori at the Appeal Court has the blessing of the revered Okpe Monarch, the Orodje of Okpe, His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1 who mobilised all Okpe Sons and Daughters in prayers for Oborevwori. The Appellate Court presided over by Justice Peter Ige had voided and set aside the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court which on July 7, 2022 nullified Oborevwori’s nomination on grounds of alleged certificate forgery and perjury.

