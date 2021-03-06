News

Group lauds Bello over foodstuff, cattle dealers settlement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

A South-East socio-cultural group, Ikenga Foundation, has applauded the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for his role in bringing to an end the blockade of food items from the north to the south, as a result of the strike embarked upon by the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria. In a letter signed by its Director- General, Dr. Ben Ugwu, the group affirmed Bello as a peace maker and bridge builder “extraordinaire,” who has shown decisive leadership in times of national crisis.

They added that his role was a clear demonstration that it was indeed time for youths to take up leadership of the nation. The letter read: “Governor Bello secured an all encompassing victory for both the dealers on food stuff from the North, the farmers of the products and trailer drivers, who were all feeling the pains as well as the people of Southern Nigeria, where the price of food stuffs had increased astronomically, and thereby increasing hardship on the people.”

The foundation commended Bello for such gigantic strides in ensuring peace and stability between the North and the South, noting that in spite of not having any major interest on both sides, the governor was able to put together forces to bring peace to Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Late Flying Officer, Arotile, for burial July 23

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…to be given full military honours The remains of the late first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. In a statement by its Director of Publix Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF said […]
News

Reps quiz insurance firm for insuring grounded aircraft

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), yesterday quizzed the management of an Insurance Company, Northlink Insurance Brokers Plc for insuring two grounded aircrafts of the Nigeran Immigration Services. The grounded 14-seaters Dornier 228-101-5N-AUZ(FER) and 228-101-5N-AUW (FER) aircraft were insured at the sum of N198.500 million with a renewal premium of N13,409,800 paid. The […]
News

Customs raises N17bn from contraband, importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) antismuggling unit, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Lagos has raised N17 billion debit notes from importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports, and from contraband seized from smugglers between January and June 2020.   Some of the contraband seized from smugglers operating in the South-West states of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica