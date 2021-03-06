Group lauds Bello over foodstuff, cattle dealers settlement

A South-East socio-cultural group, Ikenga Foundation, has applauded the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for his role in bringing to an end the blockade of food items from the north to the south, as a result of the strike embarked upon by the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria. In a letter signed by its Director- General, Dr. Ben Ugwu, the group affirmed Bello as a peace maker and bridge builder “extraordinaire,” who has shown decisive leadership in times of national crisis.

They added that his role was a clear demonstration that it was indeed time for youths to take up leadership of the nation. The letter read: “Governor Bello secured an all encompassing victory for both the dealers on food stuff from the North, the farmers of the products and trailer drivers, who were all feeling the pains as well as the people of Southern Nigeria, where the price of food stuffs had increased astronomically, and thereby increasing hardship on the people.”

The foundation commended Bello for such gigantic strides in ensuring peace and stability between the North and the South, noting that in spite of not having any major interest on both sides, the governor was able to put together forces to bring peace to Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...