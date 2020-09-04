News

Group lauds Benin monarch for intervening in Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s feud

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

The leadership and members of the Edo Equity Forum (EEF) yesterday commended the Benin monarch, HRM Oba Ewuare II for his fatherly role in intervening in the feud between the state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the state of violent attacks ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in the state. Oba Ewuare II had sued for peace in the state and calling on the political actors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress, as well as their candidates to sheathe their swords in order to ensure successful gubernatorial election in the state.

Spokesperson for the group, Mr. Benjamin Omoigui yesterday at a press conference in Benin, the state capital, said the meeting initiated by the Oba with stakeholders of the two major political parties would go a long way to douse the already tense situation in the state ahead of the election. Omoigui, however, expressed confidence in the victory of the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying: “The monarch’s intervention bolsters this resolve to return the governor into office”.

He added: “As we head for the election, the wish of the people would only be actualised under a peaceful atmosphere, which is why we are grateful to the Oba over this intervention, which will ensure that the election holds in a calm and peaceful atmosphere. “With the assurance from the monarch, Edo people are assured that the election is going to be peaceful, free and fair.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stress, anger can worsen heart failure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists at the Yale University in the United States (US), said that stress and anger may have clinical implications for patients with heart failure. According to a new report published in the ‘Journal of Cardiac Failure,’ people who experience chronically elevated levels of stress and anger have a more burdensome disease course with diminished quality […]
News Top Stories

Polaris Bank MD retires, thanks CBN, staff for support

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has announced his retirement, having completed his second twoyear tenure at the helm of the bank.   In a farewell message to the staff of the Bank, Abiru explained that having served meritoriously in the banking industry for nearly three decades, he […]
News

Buhari orders speedy investigation into NDDC corruption scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a speedy and coordinated investigation into the corruption scandal in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He explained that the President gave the directive for better coordination among security and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: