Group lauds Benin monarch for intervening in Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s feud

The leadership and members of the Edo Equity Forum (EEF) yesterday commended the Benin monarch, HRM Oba Ewuare II for his fatherly role in intervening in the feud between the state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the state of violent attacks ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in the state. Oba Ewuare II had sued for peace in the state and calling on the political actors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress, as well as their candidates to sheathe their swords in order to ensure successful gubernatorial election in the state.

Spokesperson for the group, Mr. Benjamin Omoigui yesterday at a press conference in Benin, the state capital, said the meeting initiated by the Oba with stakeholders of the two major political parties would go a long way to douse the already tense situation in the state ahead of the election. Omoigui, however, expressed confidence in the victory of the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying: “The monarch’s intervention bolsters this resolve to return the governor into office”.

He added: “As we head for the election, the wish of the people would only be actualised under a peaceful atmosphere, which is why we are grateful to the Oba over this intervention, which will ensure that the election holds in a calm and peaceful atmosphere. “With the assurance from the monarch, Edo people are assured that the election is going to be peaceful, free and fair.

