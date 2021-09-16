News

Group lauds FG’s response on COVID-19 pandemic

A group, the Legacy Awareness and Campaign Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lauded the Federal Government’s response on COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has created inclusive growth. The group lauded the President Muhammdu Buhari-led administration in a statement they issued yesterday in Abuja.

The group also in a statement signed by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi, Salihu Lukman and Ishmael Ahmed, lauded the Federal Government for its numerous economic initiatives, saying such would continue to yield fruits and translate into inclusive growth, as well as socio-economic prosperity for Nigerians. They said: “We wish to acknowledge the remarkably clear and firm response of the APC-led federal government on COVID-19 pandemic. “Nobody anticipated that 2020 will usher in the most disruptive pandemic in the most recent history of humanity.

“However, once the pandemic started, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration undertook a two-step approach. “The steps include protecting the lives of all, preserving the livelihoods of workers and business owners to ensure that their families get through the difficult times in dignity and with hope and peace of mind.”

