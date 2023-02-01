Group lauds Ngige for increasing NPA workers’ wages

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has lauded the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for the role he played in securing an upward review of the long stagnated salaries and allowances of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) workers. MWUN also expressed appreciation to the minister and his management for their selfless service to the labour sub-sector of the nation’s economy. The leadership of the union expressed its profound appreciation in a letter to Ngige dated January 30, and signed by the Secretary General of the union, Erazua Oniha. Quoting from the letter, “It is my pleasure to convey to you and your management the appreciation and warm regards of the union – Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria – for your selfless service to the labour and employment sub-sector of the nation’s economy.”

