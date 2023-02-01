Group lauds Ngige for increasing NPA workers’ wages

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has lauded the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for the role he played in securing an upward review of the long stagnated salaries and allowances of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) workers. MWUN also expressed appreciation to the minister and his management for their selfless service to the labour sub-sector of the nation’s economy. The leadership of the union expressed its profound appreciation in a letter to Ngige dated January 30, and signed by the Secretary General of the union, Erazua Oniha. Quoting from the letter, “It is my pleasure to convey to you and your management the appreciation and warm regards of the union – Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria – for your selfless service to the labour and employment sub-sector of the nation’s economy.”
Related Articles
Report terrorists to institutions, Buhari urges Nigerians
Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to always report the activities of the terrorists in the country to security agencies. The President made this call Saturday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at his country home in Daura, Katsina State. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said increased […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sirika: Finally, Nat’l carrier takes off April 2022
…FG to hold 5% equity, entrepreneurs 46%, foreign investors 49% ‘Nigeria Air will generate about 70,000 jobs in first few years …FG to hold 5% equity, entrepreneurs 46%, foreign investors 49% l’Nigeria Air will generate about 70,000 jobs in first few years He recalled that over 400 thousand Nigerians participated in choosing the name, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Niger gov receives new GOC
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed confidence in the Federal Government and the security agencies for acting swiftly to the security challenges that have bedevilled the state. The governor commended the Federal Government yesterday when he received the new GOC, 1 Mechanized Division, Nigeria Army, Major- General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, at the Government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)