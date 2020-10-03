News

Group lauds outcome of Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

A civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, has lauded the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, the group joined democrats and all well-meaning people to heartily congratulate Nigerians in general and Edo people in particular for the peaceful and successful election.

According to the group, “the courage and determination of Edo people, particularly, the youths and women against federal might and godfatherism is unprecedented and deserve commendation and appreciation.

“We equally congratulate the governor and his able deputy for their well-deserved victory at the polls. In compliance with the principle of democracy, we call on the Federal Government to demilitarised Edo State in particular and Niger Delta region in general.

“It should be noted that in democracy, power belongs to the people and, therefore, no act of intimidation, threat, manipulation and force can deter the people from exercising their fundamental & democratic rights.

“We appeal to our political leaders to take a great lesson from the Edo election. We commend INEC and security agencies that carried out their duties faithfully to the admiration of Nigerians and international community.

“We remain committed to democracy and good governance for the benefit of our people and humanity. God bless Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari , APC should zone president to S’ East for stability – Prof. Diogu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former president of World Igbo Congress and Texas based Professor of Electrical Engineering, Prof Kalu Diogu, has called on president Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning the 2023 Presidential ticket to the South East for stability sake .     This is even as he hailed the Senate Chief […]
News Top Stories

CAMA 2020, Fulani agenda –Ogedengbe, Kaze, others

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Baba Negedu, Musa Pam, Isioma Madike

As controversy continues to rage over the amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), some notable Nigerians, mainly Christian clerics, have implied that the new law is a surreptitious agenda, which is meant to foist a northern ethnic dominance on the populace. Prominent among those who hold the view that CAMA may have been […]
News Top Stories

Economic sabotage: Military destroys over 1m litres of illegally refined AGO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated the discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between 10 and 17 September. Coordinate, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: