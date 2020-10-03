Group lauds outcome of Edo election

A civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, has lauded the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, the group joined democrats and all well-meaning people to heartily congratulate Nigerians in general and Edo people in particular for the peaceful and successful election.

According to the group, “the courage and determination of Edo people, particularly, the youths and women against federal might and godfatherism is unprecedented and deserve commendation and appreciation.

“We equally congratulate the governor and his able deputy for their well-deserved victory at the polls. In compliance with the principle of democracy, we call on the Federal Government to demilitarised Edo State in particular and Niger Delta region in general.

“It should be noted that in democracy, power belongs to the people and, therefore, no act of intimidation, threat, manipulation and force can deter the people from exercising their fundamental & democratic rights.

“We appeal to our political leaders to take a great lesson from the Edo election. We commend INEC and security agencies that carried out their duties faithfully to the admiration of Nigerians and international community.

“We remain committed to democracy and good governance for the benefit of our people and humanity. God bless Nigeria.”

