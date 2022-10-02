Business

Group lauds Sanwo-Olu for banning RTEAN, decries restiveness

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the umbrella association of automotive reporters in Nigeria, has commended the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his swift action in suspending all activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state following the recent restiveness between rival members of the group in Iyana-Iba, Ojo and Lagos Island areas of the state.

Mike Ochonma, Chairman of NAJA, made the commendation in a statement he issued to newsmen few hours after the announcement of the ban on the activities of RTEAN by the Lagos State government.

The chairman of NAJA stated that the ban by Governor Sanwo-Olu became imperative to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the state.

He called for more restraint and caution from RTEAN members to allow the state government to take necessary steps that will not only restore peace and decorum from the association, but more importantly, guarantee the security of lives of defenseless Lagos commuters going about their normal businesses.

The governor noted that the suspension has become imperative following some pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island on Wednesday, adding that a 35-man caretaker committee has been constituted to take over activities of the union henceforth. Leading the committee is Sulaiman Adeshina Raji with Bamgbose Oluseyi as deputy chairman.

“In a bid to fulfill one of the cardinal objectives of the T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda of the present administration in Lagos State as it relates to security and good governance, under Traffic Management and Transportation, the Lagos State government has suspended all activities of RTEAN with immediate effect,” Giwa said.

During the clash on Wednesday, the transport union members were seen in a viral video clip engaging themselves in a freefor- all fight with stones, bottles, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons. Two persons were reported killed during the clash

 

