Group lauds Sanwo- Olu for signing bills for two new varsities

A group, The Advocate of Good Governance, Lagos State chapter, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for signing the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the state, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Sanwo-Olu assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere to the University of Science and Technology as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, to Lagos State University of Education.

The group made this known through a press release signed by its Coordinator, Mr. Biyi Adebisi. According to the group, the establishment of the universities would solve issues relating to admission of Lagos State citizens. The group, through its spokesperson, also commended Sanwo- Olu for putting his full weight behind the establishment of the two additional universities, while they also appreciated the state House of Assembly led by Mudashiru Obasa, for believing in the process.

