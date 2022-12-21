Politics

Group: LP's presidential candidate Obi, was very friendly as Anambra Gov

A group, Conference of Nigeria Elders for National Development, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 lection, Mr Peter Obi, as a pan-Nigerian, who was very friendly throughout the period he governed Anambra State.

The group, therefore, accused those it called desperate politicians to be behind attempts to fulfill their desperate plot to malign the hard-earned reputation of the LP presidential candidate, vowing not to allow them have their way.

“Our attention has been brought to the (alleged) campaign of calumny launched by some faceless groups against the person of Mr Peter Obi, whose candidacy has been embraced by well-meaning people of Nigeria.

“Is it by coincidence that it came when we were reliably informed that some political parties have charged their political office holders to hire people to relentlessly attack Obi with falsehoods on all available conventional and social media platforms?

“Obi is desirous of becoming the president and he has been going around telling people the problems of the country and how he hopes to solve them.

“He expects other contestants to do the same rather than sponsoring falsehoods to pitch him against the people.

“During his tour of the north, Obi, for example, made it clear that expanse of land in the North for agricultural purposes is a great gift to Nigeria, which if properly managed, would be able to feed the nation and have enough for export,” the group said.

It continued: “Obi has been tested and proven, we all believe without doubt that he would replicate his good governance ability at the federal level if given the opportunity to serve as president.”

“He is well loved by Nigerians desirous of the total overhaul of the country in all spheres of the nation’s sectors and generally accepted by the majority of the Nigerian public,” the group added.

 

 

