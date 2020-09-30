Group makes case for Pereowei as Burutu Council Chair

A foremost group, Delta Youth Alliance Forum, has advocated for Tamarakuro Pereowei Forteta, as the next Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council in the forthcoming elections in Delta State.

Speaking at a get together in Warri, the leader of the group, Mr. Doubra Peretubor said, it is time to take a position on where the group stands.

“The moment is this minute where we all must take hold of our future together. Standing together, standing strong, we can conquer the old brigade,” he said.

Speaking further he said: “The #NotTooYoungToRun slogan must not only be in words but in deeds and actions. It must carry the spirit and the letter of the hashtag.

“Let’s begin it with Delta State. We should come together to elect this young man with grace and vision to chair Burutu LG, he represents the common aspiration that we pray and hope for.

“Tamar is a seasoned grassroots general and renowned youth politician. I want to call on the good people of Burutu to elect this young man with a good vision by God’s grace to move the local government to enviable greater heights.”

