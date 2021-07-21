Group mobilises members, electorate for voter registration

A group, Ndigbo United Peoples Assembly (NUPA), has called on its members and all eligible voters in Anambra State to turn out in their numbers to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), in readiness for the Anambra governorship election coming up November 6. Speaking with journalists, after a ceremony organised by the leadership of the group yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the National Leader of the group, Prince Bartho Igwedibia, called on members of the group to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to get themselves registered, and get their voter’s cards ready.

He said: “This event is organised solely to tell our teeming members in all the 21 local government areas and the 326 wards in the state, to turn out in their numbers to register and get their voter’s cards ready for the Anambra governorship election coming up November 6. “This is also wake-up call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they also register. Many people, who were not up to the voting age as at the time of the last exercise, should take advantage of the ongoing exercise to register and get their PVCs. “All others, who have their names miss-spelt or who have lost theirs should also register to make them eligible to vote come November 6.”

