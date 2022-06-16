Group mobilises women for PVC registration in C’River

A group, Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria Project (WVLP) in partnership with Gender and Development Action (GADA) has called on women in Cross River State women to actively participate in the 2023 general election by registering for and obtaining their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Project Coordinator of WVLP, Mrs. Francisca Effiom made the call yesterday during a one-day town hall meeting with political stakeholders in Calabar, the state capital. Effiom, who said the programme was sponsored by the Global Affairs Canada with support from ActionAid, however, regretted that not many women, who aspired for elective positions in the two main political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were given the opportunity to succeed.

She, therefore, urged the women to get their PVCs in order to ensure women inclusion and participation in governance, even as Effiom explained: “Women inclusion and participation in governance both at the state and national levels cannot be over-emphasised because research has shown that inadequate number of women in decision making positions accounted for the country’s low investment and slow progress in some of the crucial sectors of human and national development.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...