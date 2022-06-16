News

Group mobilises women for PVC registration in C’River

Posted on Author Clenent James Comment(0)

A group, Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria Project (WVLP) in partnership with Gender and Development Action (GADA) has called on women in Cross River State women to actively participate in the 2023 general election by registering for and obtaining their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Project Coordinator of WVLP, Mrs. Francisca Effiom made the call yesterday during a one-day town hall meeting with political stakeholders in Calabar, the state capital. Effiom, who said the programme was sponsored by the Global Affairs Canada with support from ActionAid, however, regretted that not many women, who aspired for elective positions in the two main political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were given the opportunity to succeed.

She, therefore, urged the women to get their PVCs in order to ensure women inclusion and participation in governance, even as Effiom explained: “Women inclusion and participation in governance both at the state and national levels cannot be over-emphasised because research has shown that inadequate number of women in decision making positions accounted for the country’s low investment and slow progress in some of the crucial sectors of human and national development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike gets nod to spend N18bn on flyover, roads dualisation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Executive Council (SEC) yesterday approved N18 billion for Governor, Nyesom Wike for the construction of the fourth Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt, and dualization of roads in the state. The flyover bridge, it was learnt, will be constructed at the GRA Junction along Aba Road, while the dualisation will be carried out […]
News

Delta rolls out free ICT pack for 450 youths

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Government has rolled out a free Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Hub for the training of 450 youths in the state. The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mathew Itsekiri, while inspecting the centre for the programme in Asaba, the state capital, said the job creation was geared to equip the youths […]
News

Asking Ndigbo to wait till 2027 for presidency, insulting – Prof. Dike

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A prominent Igbo leader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Francis Dike has described as condescending, the recent statement credited to Chief Raymond Dokpesi urging the Igbos to stand down their bids for the 2023 presidency of Nigeria until after Atiku Abubakar must have ruled as president. Dike who said that there had never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica