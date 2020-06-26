Group moves to empower businesses for global scale

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ark Coaching Company (ACC), Mr. Boye Ajayi, says the organisation is targeting to empower 1000 full grown businesses in the next five years with a template for individuals to have access to some form of investment funds to compete on a global scale.

According to him, “our vision is to empower 1000 full grown businesses in the next five years. A thousand businesses are only driven but competing on a global scale.”

At a briefing organised by YD Agency, in Lagos, Ajayi said “from the maiden edition of the Fix-It-Conference, we are building world changers on their mindset, money and business, providing 50 people access to some form of investment funds.”

Ajayi, who is also co-founder of ACC, said added that the Ark Coaching was here to change the narrative of the African Continent with the conference kick starting the change.

He said: “Different sectors of life should boost their economy by telling the story of Africa. The change starts from the mindset and if each personv understands that, he will take ownership.

“The Ark Coaching Company recognises the potential in you, build you and convinces you that you can do more than that and take you to that point of realisation.”

Participants are expected to pay one dollar for the digital conference, which will commence at 11am to 4pm on July 4, 2020.

According to Ajayi, “we are not excluding anybody, because we believe that everybody has that potential, so it is time to expose people to better things”

Also speaking at the event, the Co-founder, Olori Boye-Ajayi, said: “We are training Africans to contribute to the development of Africa, and how we can help people to be able to establish themselves.

“We believe people deserve the best life, there is nothing stopping them from living the best. Our global coaching company can help people to discover their inner potential.

“Our mission is to help African descent to realise whatever is inherent in them, to be attractive, inspire and empower you. We make sure that

it will be easy for you to execute. We raise people from the lowest ebb that will shape the continent.

“We equip them with all the strategies they need in each area of their lives. So that they can contribute to their personal economy, and to contribute to the economy of Africa as a whole.

“It is a mission oriented coaching company; for us, it is spiritual. We just want to bring more people into the ark and that is what we are going for. Because there is an invitation for you to come and live your life fuller, richer and be more abundant, especially in Africa, so that is why people need to come and join the ark.

Like this: Like Loading...