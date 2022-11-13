Group moves to redesign perception of Africa

young editorial team has come up with a unique platform of expression which will redesign and shape the perception about Africa.

They recently in Lagos unveiled its maiden edition of the pan-African Magazine – African Future Leadership Magazine (AFLM), online and potter with offices in Canada, United Kingdom, Malawi, Ghana and South Africa, held in Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Publisher, Mr. Mark Idiahi said: “It is the beginning of a master piece redesign to redefine Africans narrative. Over the years the African continent has been described as a dark continent and nothing could be more wrong than that.

“We are committed to re-tell our own story based on Africa’s unequal potential. The International community has embraced it as a unique platform of expression.

Idiahi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, “Our mission is to promote excellence in leadership and enhance Africa’s leadership capacity and capabilities in all spheres in human endeavour.

