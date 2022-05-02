News

Group moves to revive dying patriotic orientation in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

A group, the Nigerian Citizens Special (NCSA), said it has identified certain factors responsible for the declining patriotism in Nigeria, and had taken steps towards reviving the dying culture.

 

This was even as it said that the responsibility of making Nigeria work was not solely that of the government, but the duty of all stakeholders.

The group said it had initiated projects aimed at achieving this, through recognition and special awards to country men and women who are extraordinarily excelling in their various fields of endeavour.

Oyelade explained that the idea behind the award was the need to get people to love the country, as well as believe in the Nigerian Project.

 

NCSA Project Manager, Femi Oyelade, at the weekend in Abuja, said there was the need to motivate Nigerians that were already getting fatigued by the socio-political and economic downturn in the country.

He noted that the group had instituted an award that will seek out ordinary citizens that have made great impact, or are making frantic efforts towards rebranding the country.

He said: “We believe this laudable venture would further bring the people closer to the government, encourage Nigerians to do more positive acts that would benefit the nation at  large while promoting the image of the country abroad.

“We, therefore call on all well-meaning Nigerians from the public to the private sector to support this project as your corporate social responsibility”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

