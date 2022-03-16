News

Group moves to stop building collapse in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has declared its readiness to put in place measures to stop building collapse in the state through awareness and advocacy programme. NIOB Chairman, Ugo Ohuabunwa, who made the pledge while addressing members at the site of a seven-storey building that collapsed in GRA, Port Harcourt in 2018, blamed the incident on the absence of a professional builder to handle the projects.

He said there was need for builders to stick to professionalism while erecting structures, noting that the Institute was meeting with some top government officials of the State Minis-try of Physical and Urban Planning and leadership of the State Assembly to domesticate the National Building Code in the state.

He boasted that no building under the supervision of a professional builder has ever collapsed. He said: “NIOB is not an enforcement organ, what we can do is to create awareness and advocacy and sensitise the public to always engage a builder in project construction as well as draw the attention of the government to drive the building code which is the guiding law for building construction. “This will make it compulsory for Professionals to handle their specific roles in building construction. We are fighting it from National and Local levels to ensure that the building codes are enforced during building construction”, he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Flooding: Ebonyi SEMA urges residents in prone communities to relocate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ebonyi Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) has advised residents in the prone communities to relocate to safe locations in order to avoid heavy casualties. The Executive Secretary of EB-SEMA, Mr Ken Oziomaeze, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki, that the relocation became necessary due to the 2020 rainfall prediction by the […]
News

2023: I’m the most qualified to lead Nigeria – Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is the most qualified to lead the country as president come 2023. Tinubu, a presidential aspirant within the APC, stated that his passion for the development of Nigeria and democracy gave him […]
News

Immigration releases Odili’s passport

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released the international passport it seized from a former Rivers Governor Peter Odili. NIS’ lawyer, Jimoh Adamu, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that Odili’s daughter, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, a serving judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), collected the passport for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica