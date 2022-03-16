Group moves to stop building collapse in Rivers

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has declared its readiness to put in place measures to stop building collapse in the state through awareness and advocacy programme. NIOB Chairman, Ugo Ohuabunwa, who made the pledge while addressing members at the site of a seven-storey building that collapsed in GRA, Port Harcourt in 2018, blamed the incident on the absence of a professional builder to handle the projects.

He said there was need for builders to stick to professionalism while erecting structures, noting that the Institute was meeting with some top government officials of the State Minis-try of Physical and Urban Planning and leadership of the State Assembly to domesticate the National Building Code in the state.

He boasted that no building under the supervision of a professional builder has ever collapsed. He said: “NIOB is not an enforcement organ, what we can do is to create awareness and advocacy and sensitise the public to always engage a builder in project construction as well as draw the attention of the government to drive the building code which is the guiding law for building construction. “This will make it compulsory for Professionals to handle their specific roles in building construction. We are fighting it from National and Local levels to ensure that the building codes are enforced during building construction”, he said.

