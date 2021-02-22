Group names MD for subsidiary

Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group) has appointed Dr. Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi as the new Managing Director of PWAN Homes. He took over from Dr. Afam Okonkwo, the group’s executive director.

According to a statement by the company, prior to his elevation, Oyedemi was the managing director of PWAN Plus.

He obtained a degree in electrical/electronic engineering from Madonna University, Anambra State. Odeyemi joined PWAN Group as a Business Development Executive (BDE) and he became the MD of PWAN Plus two years later and rose to become a member of board of Directors of the leading real estate firm within six years.

He has also won serial awards for his pacesetting innovations, excellence and impact in the real estate sector

