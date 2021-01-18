Group: Nigerians in Diaspora, foreigners plotting to overthrow Buhari 

News

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

A social-political group, ‘Nigeria First’ has raised the alarm over a brewing clandestine plot by some Nigerians in Diaspora in conjunction with foreigners to overthrow a democratically elected government in Nigeria.
The group in Abuja on Monday said some of these Nigerians in Diaspora, were people of great wealth who have been taking undue advantage of their privileges to sponsor terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.
One of the leaders, Barrister Philip Agbese, noted that the group decided to organise the ‘State of the Nation’ press briefing, as a bubble buster to the evil plans against the country.
Agbese also stated that evidences have been garnered on how these unpatriotic elements have been using various means to spread fake news that threaten the peace and stability in the country.
Agbese alleged that the faces of those criminal elements are well known, and soon be named by the group  with the support of relevant authorities.
He added that security agencies should wake up to their responsibilities and ensure that Nigeria was not destabilised by these forces.

