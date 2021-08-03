Metro & Crime

Group opposes IPOB’s proposed Monday lockdown, sit-at-home in S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya and Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The decision of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to enforce a lockdown on the South East zone on Mondays as a means of demanding the unconditional release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been described as ill advised, counter-productive and with no economic sense to the zone.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the entire South East geopolitical zone observed in a statement issued yesterday by the President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem and Secretary-General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, said that the proposal was self-annihilating and unacceptable as majority of the people depend on daily income to survive.

“While COSEYL understands that right to self-determination is a property of the late 1940s Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which every human group is entitled, and to which Nigeria is a signatory together with other instruments of international law like the African Human and Peoples Rights (Banjul Declaration of 1981), the Coalition does not see economic wisdom in shutting down business and work-related activities on Mondays beginning from August 9, 2021 – which the group had labelled ‘Ghost Mondays’ – as virtually over half the population of Southeast and by extension Ndigbo depend on daily income to feed their families and dependent ones.”

