Group partners GPI, Lagos govt on health, environment summit

Organisers of Health, Safety and Environment Summit, have said the second edition summit, which will hold virtually in September, aims to enlighten people on revenue generating and employment opportunities in HSE practice. This is in is line with the United Nations SDGs 13 on climate change and ending plastic and other forms of waste, the organisers stated in a statement announcing the event. The Summit, organised by Century Group in collaboration with Global Performance Index (GPI) partners with The Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Combined Training Solutions (CTS), will hold on Friday, September 4, 2020.
