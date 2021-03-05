Group partners varsity to train facility managers

International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria chapter, has gone into partnership with the University of Lagos to train more professionals. Speaking during a courtesy visit to the university, IFMA President, Mr. Segun Adebayo, stressed its commitment to continuous learning and development through strategic collaboration with other professional bodies and reputable organisations to ensure the entrenchment of best global practices facility management in the country.

He said council equally aimed to engage with various private and public sector stakeholders in order to play up the relevance of the profession and also support the build environment in a complementary way between the town and gown. Adebayo noted that the association had taken into cognisance the need to strategically align with other institutions in the areas of capacity building, research and development, mentorship and partnership. He said: “We would want to share practical experiences with the students of the University of Lagos and also organise exchange internships.”

He assured the university that this collaborative support would engender more conversations that would lead to maximising the economy of facility management. Responding, Head of Department, Estate Management, Professor Modupe Omirin, said she loved the zeal of the council because IFMA Nigeria chapter was investing in the future of the country with her various activities.

She urged the association to remain a forward-thinking advocacy group. She equally noted that the opportunities via the Coronavirus pandemic must not be lost, as it had shown that events could be hosted virtually and the association should not be deterred in her knowledge-sharing sessions, which had helped to improve the knowledge of her members. Omirin urged all professionals within the construction industry to always have a facility manager to be a part of the integrated design team, so that they can adequately consider the proposed structure from the functionality, usability and maintainability. “Facility Management Consultancy in Property Development would help influence how property would be maintained,” she added.

