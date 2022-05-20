Group passes confidence vote in its president, Abubakar

A group, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has passed a vote of confidence in its National President, Isah Abubakar, following his purported suspension by a splinter faction led by Mock Kure, the group’s director general, media and publicity.

The group in a statement yesterday by its Secretary General, Michael Musa Shekarau, faulted the action of the splinter group and maintained that its action was politicallysponsored and cannot be tolerated by the organisation. The statement reads in part: “We have accessed the situation that led to the purported suspension, which we suspect to be politically sponsored. It is our considered view that there is nothing the President did that amounted to betrayal of trust rather than a stand for social justice and speaking truth to power. “As a matter of fact, he followed all the group’s internal decision making mechanisms before going to the press.”

While alluding to the suspected political masterminds of the suspension notice, the group said: “It is left for the affected government agencies to either act or do otherwise with the information at their disposal in respect of the concerned Niger State gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi,”

