Group passes confidence vote in Ugwuanyi

Members of a sociocultural group in Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State, Odinma Nsukka, have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for ‘entrenching enduring peace and stability in the state’ as well as the infrastructural projects embarked upon in the state, especially in the rural areas. Rising from their well-attended annual general meeting held at Odinma Nsukka in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area yesterday, members of the group led by its Chairman, Engr. Vita Abba, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for enthroning an enduring atmosphere of peace, adding that his administration’s infrastructural strides, especially in the rural areas, in spite of the lean resources at its disposal, are impressive and commendable.

The meeting, which was essentially a gathering of leaders and stakeholders in Enugu North, reaffirmed its commitment as well as its solidarity and the unflinching support of Nsukka for the governor and his people-oriented programmes and policies. In his opening remarks, the chairman thanked the members for their individual and collective contributions to the noble course of the group aimed at promoting the good works of the governor as well as peace, unity and progress among people of the zone in particular and the state in general. He appreciated all those who personally attended the event and the few who couldn’t, but obtained permission.

 

