Group Petition Buhari against appointment of Udoh Omokunmi as Per. Sec

A group of people under the umbrella of Oyo Good Governance Forum (OGGF) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari on the planned appointment of Mrs. Udoh Monilola Omokunmi as Permanent Secretary representing Oyo State in the Federal Civil Service (FCC).

In the petition copied to the Offices of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Head of Service (HoS), they alleged that Mrs. Udoh Omokunmi is not from Oyo State, and therefore not qualify to represent Oyo State as her Permanent Secretary in the FCC.

Alhaji Lamidi Abiola Lateef and Prince Alao Babs Alakija, Chairman and Secretary respectively, who signed the petition on behalf of the group, decried that the said woman had used the state all the while to climb to the position of Director in the FCC.

Part of their letter titled: ‘Petition on the malicious claim of Mrs. Udoh Monilola Omokunmi in the quest to become Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service’ and addressed to the President read: “We refer to the above subject-matter and convey to Your Excellency, Mr. President our humble request for your kind intervention in a case that is seeking to set the people of Oyo State against the indigenes of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States living in Oyo State.

“The case is that of a woman that is believed was born in Oyo State, but is obviously not from the state. Mrs Udoh Monilola Omokunmi is one of the Directors in the Federal Civil Service that has participated in the recent examination for the selection of Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill the vacancies created by retirement for some states.”

Submitting their prayers they said: “We are, therefore, getting quite concerned that a woman who has no roots in any parts of Yoruba land would seek to represent a part of it thereof. We have challenged the woman in question more than twice to name her kith and kin in any part of Oyo State, yet all we hear is that she never grew up at home. We, humbly appeal to Your Excellency, Mr. President, to intervene in the matter with a view to averting a breakdown of law and order in Oyo State; and

“That you should cause an investigation into the matter to unearth how a woman from another state has continued to make use of a state other than hers for so long without detection and bring the culprit(s) and their accomplices to book.”

Like this: Like Loading...