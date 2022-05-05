Group petitions ICPC over alleged fraud against FMC MD

A non-governmental organisation, All Youths Re-Oriented Initiative, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the corruption allegation levelled against the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Prof. Musa Olomu. The petition was sequel to a judgment delivered by a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, ruling that the NGO had no locus standi to prosecute the Medical Director. But, determined to ensure that justice is done, the NGO in the petition addressed to ICPC requested for the investigation of the alleged malpractice by the Medical Director and prosecution if found culpable.

The group in the petition, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, asked the ICPC to investigate the allegations of age falsification, abuse of office and using two different declarations of age in public service. “We wish to draw your attention to the case of our organisation against the Federal Ministry of Health as 1st Respondent and Chief Medical Director of Abeokuta Federal Medical Centre, Professor Adewale Abdul-samiu Olomu, with suit No FHCIAB/100/20221 as 2nd Respondent, for age falsification, abuse of office, and irreconcilable names on certificates which judgment was given against us, but not on the merit, but based on preliminary objections, as the court did not decide whether or not the 2nd Respondent is liable for age falsification, abuse of office and irreconcilable names on certificates.

“The above issues for determination are still alive in the public domain seeking an answer and we know that the only organisation empowered to give answers to these issues through investigation and where necessary the prosecution is your incorruptible office.

“In the judgment of the court, which we herein attach, one of the reasons attributed to our failure in court is that we lack locus standi to maintain the action. We write this petition knowing that the law has bestowed in this kind of matter locus standi of Nigerians on your office, to investigate and where necessary approach the court. “While we express our unshaken faith in the ability of your office to investigate this case and give it the justice it deserves, please accept the warmest regards of our Board of Trustees.”

But reacting to the petition, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FMC, Mr. Segun Orisajo called on the group to stop the wild goose chase and concentrate on a more fruitful venture. He advised the youth organisation to tow the path of peace and accept in good fate the decision of the Court of law on the matter. He said, “at the heat of its petition, the Federal Ministry of Health set up an independent investigative Committee which thoroughly investigated the issues raised.

“At the end of its assignment, the Committee exonerated the Medical Director of all the allegations, which informed the recommendation of the Medical Director to Presidency for re-appointment. “Besides, while the Federal Ministry of Health was conducting its investigations, some other Federal Government Agencies similarly carried out similar independent investigations.

