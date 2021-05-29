News

Group pledges support for Wike’s reposition of Rivers

A United States-based group, Wike Solidarity Movement in the Diaspora (WSM-D), has pledged its support for Governor Nyesom Wike in his effort to reposition Rivers State. In a statement jointly signed by the executive officers of the group, including the Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Uranta, Deputy Coordinator, Mr. Ugochukwu O and Executive Secretary, Mr. Cornelius J.S.

Dumerene, the group said it is committed to mobilising national and international support for the “bold and progressive developmental agenda of Wike. “As proud Rivers People, we commend the unprecedented and unparalleled effort in the ongoing structural transformation of our beloved State,” it said. The group noted that Wike’s ‘New Rivers’ agenda has remarkably transformed state for the better, making him the best performing governor in the entire Nigeria. Uranta pledged the collective support of WSM-D for governor Wike in his effort to position Rivers State as a viable and thriving state.

He stated that: “We are all witnesses to the structural transformation of our state by Mr. Project and stand committed to mobilise the support of all Rivers’ indigenes in the Diaspora now, and any ambition the governor may have in the future.” Speaking further, the Deputy Coordinator, of the group, Ugochukwu O, congratulated the governor for a job well done and promised that the group will work tirelessly to ‘whip up international recognition of his good governance as an example of effective democracy.’ “We express our support for the efforts that Governor Wike has taken this far to safeguard our people and land.

We urge the governor to continue to do everything within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic and Rivers State to ensure that the lives and property of the citizens of Rivers State continue to be protected at all costs.” WSM-D in the Diaspora, USA was formally inaugurated by its Board of Trustee Chairman, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson on April 17, 2021.

