Group postpones Interswitch SPAK competition

Due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Interswitch Group has postponed the 2020/2021 edition of its annual InterswitchSPAK National Science competition. This is in considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and other stakeholders involved in the qualifying examinations.

The examinations include masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria and Kenya. Interswitch Group said it has taken the difficult, howbeit, necessary and pragmatic decision in the interest and overall safety of all. According to a statement from the company, the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its outlook which remains unclear, including travel and social gathering concerns among other considerations, make it extremely challenging to proceed with the implementation of the 2020 edition as earlier planned. Having explored the options open to them including logistics of staging a fully virtual implementation of the competition, the organisers have come to the resolution that the most optimal course of action would be to defer the season. Speaking about the deferment, Cherry Eromosele, the Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at Interswitch stated that the organisation has commenced constructive engagement with various stakeholders and partners who work with them annually on this initiative and will continue to work with them in unison as they plan towards the subsequent season of the project.

She said: “We have no doubt that the appropriate course to take as a socially responsible organisation, is to defer this year’s edition of InterswitchSPAK until the dangers to public health posed by the pandemic are sufficiently mitigated. To this effect, we have formally ceased ongoing registration of candidates by schools across Nigeria and Kenya for the current year, following engagement with relevant concerned educational authorities and stakeholders in both countries”. She however said that they will continue to use their digital assets to promote the ideals upon which the InterswitchSPAK initiative was instituted, thereby sustaining awareness and interest in the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), and also promoting virtual challenges targeted at keeping young science students in both countries engaged.

