Metro & Crime

Group Prays For Safe Release Of Abducted Plateau Monarch

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) has expressed shock and sadness over the abduction of the paramount ruler of Gindiri who is one of its very active members, His Royal Highness, Charles Mato Dakat in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the association Mr. Yakubu Taddy, the President of the association, Engr Sunday Hyat prayed that the abductors reconsider their stand and immediately release the monarch.

Hyat said since the traditional ruler assumed the throne of the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat has become a rallying point for unity and progress of not only the Pyem people but Mangu Local Government and the country at large.

He noted that the Sum Pyem’s leadership has ensured that educational institutions, particularly in the Gindiri Compound strive in his jurisdiction without rancour.

Engineer Sunday Hyat, who is the Plateau State Head of Civil Service, commended Governor Simon Bako Lalong and the security agencies for their efforts towards tracking down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He called on security agencies to double up efforts and ensure the safe return of the Gindiri monarch and charged GOSA members everywhere they are to sustain prayers for his release and the safety of all Nigerians.

The GOSA President expressed solidarity with the immediate family of the Sum Pyem,the Pyem chiefdom, Mangu traditional council and the government and people of Plateau State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests 3, seizes 71,000 litres of adulterated product

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has paraded three suspects for conveying 6,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene into the state using sack bags. Similarly, the command seized two truckloads of 20,000 litres and 45,000 litres of diesel respectively. However, drivers of the two trucks escaped […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs drug baron, seizes 1,330kg in Nasarawa, Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a suspected wanted drug baron in Nasarawa State, Sami Ashoko. The NDLEA officials also seized 100 bags of the illicit drug weighing 1,095.3 kilograms during a raid on his warehouse filled with skunk.   The agency also arrested members of another cartel at Iyamho […]
Metro & Crime

Three fish sellers die in Ondo building collapse

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…victims hiding from union officials Three fish sellers have lost their lives in Akure, Ondo State after a building collapsed on them. The fish sellers were said to be hiding from the task force of the state chapter of Fish Sellers’ Association of Nigeria when they died. The incident, which occurred at the popular Arakale […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica