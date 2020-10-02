Group preaches peace at Nigeria @ 60

A group–Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has blamed the nation’s leaders for the woes bedeviling the nation at 60, saying the greed of past leaders had brought the country to its kneel. It said this yesterday in its goodwill message to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60 years, saying that it was the grace of God that still kept Nigeria together despite God-given natu4ral and human resources yet greed had become “our major problem in Nigeria.” It reads: “In 1960 when Nigeria became independent, the world community stated that three nations would emerge to join the community of nations like the U.S.A and Japan.

“The countries mentioned were China, Brazil, India and Nigeria. Unfortunately today, of all the four countries – only Nigeria has not emerged. India has emerged. Brazil has emerged. China has not only emerged but has become a global superpower.

“Sadly for us as a nation, Nigeria has not emerged and has not even laid a foundation for its emergence. The reason Nigeria has not emerged is human. The critical thing for the greatness of a nation to emerge is human.

“It is not the amount of Gold or Diamond that you have or the amount of oil and gas that you have. Not even the amount of cocoa, palm-oil, cotton and rubber that you have, it is the human element that comprises the leadership. The human element in Nigeria is only 4% and material 96%. The 4% has not being able to meet up with the 96% material element to make us grow.

Like this: Like Loading...