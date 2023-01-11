News

Group protest Adeleke’s committee appointment

A human rights organisation, The Peace Ambassador (TPA), has urged the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to address the issue of tuggery in Osun State. The group made the call in a statement by its Coordinator Agbaje Ojo and Secretary Janet Arowosola.

They said: “We note with dismay the incessant attacks by some political thugs in the state. “To make the matter worse, the inclusion of a notorious criminal that has been declared wanted by the police in the Transport Disciplinary Committee by Governor Ademola Adeleke is a dangerous step. “This simply means that the state government is harbouring criminals which cannot be unconnected with the crisis they are experiencing in the state presently, latest of which was an assassination attempt on the life of Oscotech, Esa-Oke rector, Dr. Samson Adegoke.”

 

