Group protests abandoned N22bn Akure/Ado-Ekiti road dualisation

Residents of Ondo and Ekiti States have cried out over the abandoned N22billion Akure/ Ado-Ekiti road dualisation as well as the lack of commitment on the part of the contractor at fixing the road. The residents under the aegis of Great Patriot for Better Initiative (GPBI), yesterday trooped out in their number to protest against the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the contractor towards the project 15 months after mobilisation was paid by government for the dualisation of the road. With the protesters armed with placards of various inscription, they stated that the deplorable state of the road has continued to aid activities of criminals engaging in kidnappings and killings. Some of the inscriptions read “Too much of kidnapping, raping on Akure-Ado-Ekiti road”, “Revoke Akure-Ado-Ekiti road contract from Dan-tata and Sawoe,” “Fix our roads, save our souls,” and “After 15 months of mobilization Dantata and Sawoe company is nowhere to be found.” According to the head of Project Monitoring of GPBI, Niyi Majofodun, said the project as a matter of urgency should be revoked from the contractor, Dantata and Sawoe.

Like this: Like Loading...