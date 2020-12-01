News

Group provides insurance scheme for truckers, dock workers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

An insurance scheme that covered accidents, illness and death, has been packaged by a transport group for truck drivers, dock workers and truck owners operating at the port roads.

 

It was initiated and inaugurated by Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association (COMTUA) to protect transport and maritime workers over the hazard they faced daily on the port roads. COMTUA is an amalgamation of different truck associations and unions in the maritime sector, which came together as one body to address the challenges in the port sector.

 

According to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, Mr. Ogbogo Aloga, some truck  drivers, who were stationed on the roads for months trying to access the port should be protected, saying that medical facilities would be provided for them in case of sickness while on duty.

 

He added that the truck unions would provide mobile toilets for truck drivers to avoid them littering the port roads with human wastes in the course of their jobs.. Aloga said the union would also look for hospitals within Apapa and Ijora axis to take care of the drivers anytime they were sick, adding that COMTUA would pay the bill.

Our Correspondent
