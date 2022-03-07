Metro & Crime

Group provides succour to 100 indigent families in Enugu slum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group, Ophel Community Impact Programme, a non-governmental organisation, has donated food and non-food materials to over 100 indigent families living in the slum area of Obiagu community within Enugu metropolis.

 

The items presented to the indigent families included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, biscuits, candies, toiletries, clothing, inspirational books and primary and secondary schools textbooks.

 

Speaking to newsmen yesterday while donating the items, Rev. Obinna Ebiem, National Director of the NGO, said that the gesture is part of the “Project Smile’’ of the NGO  meant to bring succour to indigent families. Ebiem said that the group is intervening in communities with extreme living conditions, adding that it is its own way of “giving back to the society”.

 

According to him, “when we came to Obiagu slum earlier this week, we were moved with compassion due to the harsh living conditions we found here.

 

“We were moved by compassion to intervene with everything we can lay our hands on and we are happy today that we have put smiles once again on their faces,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Army hands over 778 terrorists’ wives, children to police, DSS

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nigerian Army yesterday handed over 778 women and children rescued during the raid on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.   The rescued women and children are from Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gome, Niger, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Kogi and Bauchi states. Others are Kwara, […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC parades 3 prepaid meter thieves in Ondo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Adewale Momoh Akure The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command yesterday arrested three suspects involved in the stealing and selling of prepaid meters in the state.   The suspects, identified as Gospel Osuola, 26, Oladele Ibukun, 42, and Dayo Akinlafe, 40, were accused of conspiracy, stealing, tampering as well as illegal […]
Metro & Crime

Ritual killing: Amotekun parades 3 in Ibadan for beheading 73-year-old man

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, Tuesday paraded three suspected ritualists for their alleged involvement in the killing and beheading of a septuagenarian, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi Samuel, in Ibadan, the state capital.   The suspects: Ismail Muraina, Mashud Olanrewaju and Olalekan Akande, who were paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters, Dandaru Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica