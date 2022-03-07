Group provides succour to 100 indigent families in Enugu slum

A group, Ophel Community Impact Programme, a non-governmental organisation, has donated food and non-food materials to over 100 indigent families living in the slum area of Obiagu community within Enugu metropolis.

The items presented to the indigent families included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, biscuits, candies, toiletries, clothing, inspirational books and primary and secondary schools textbooks.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday while donating the items, Rev. Obinna Ebiem, National Director of the NGO, said that the gesture is part of the “Project Smile’’ of the NGO meant to bring succour to indigent families. Ebiem said that the group is intervening in communities with extreme living conditions, adding that it is its own way of “giving back to the society”.

According to him, “when we came to Obiagu slum earlier this week, we were moved with compassion due to the harsh living conditions we found here.

“We were moved by compassion to intervene with everything we can lay our hands on and we are happy today that we have put smiles once again on their faces,” he said.

