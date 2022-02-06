Group raises alarm over threat to N/ Assembly staff, aides

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria has accused the National Assembly management of intimidating and harassing its staff and legislative aides.

A statement by Comrade Auwal Muusa Rafsanjani, CISLAC Executive Director and head of Transparency International in Nigeria, said the attempts to silence staff over agitations for their welfare was undemocratic and unacceptable.

He said: “The CISLAC is seriously perturbed and disappointed at the ongoing undemocratic moves by the management of the National Assembly to conspicuously intimidate and suppress legislative staff/aides from articulating concerns over the dearth of welfare or advancing views on significant issues affecting governance in Nigeria.

“We are not unaware of the recent hostile circular titled ‘OATH OF SECRECY’ signed by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development on behalf of Clerk to the National Assembly, warning legislative staff/aides to abide by oath of secrecy in the Condition of Service by maintaining absolute secrecy on issues bordering on their welfare; and refrain from leveraging social media in lending voices to governance.

“We without hesitation note that deliberate twisting of an oath of office to pressurise or subdue staff/aides from exercising their fundamental human rights is a major violation of sections 34, 37 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee rights to dignity of human persons, private and family life, and freedom of expression and the press, respectively.

“We express worries for the nation’s democracy if such anarchical pronouncement is surreptitiously mainstreamed into legislative culture, practice and activities of the National Assembly, as a superior legislative arm.

“We find it disturbing that adequate welfare for the legislative staff/aides remains unattended despite huge budgetary allocation totalling N9.6billion, N15.9 billion and N5.7billion appropriated to the legislative aides, National Assembly Management and National Assembly Service Commission, respectively in 2021.”

