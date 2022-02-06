News

Group raises alarm over threat to N/ Assembly staff, aides

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria has accused the National  Assembly management of intimidating and harassing its staff and legislative aides.

A statement by Comrade Auwal Muusa Rafsanjani, CISLAC Executive Director and head of Transparency International in Nigeria, said the attempts to  silence staff over agitations for their welfare was undemocratic and unacceptable.

He said: “The CISLAC is seriously perturbed and disappointed at the ongoing undemocratic moves by the management of the National Assembly to conspicuously intimidate and suppress legislative staff/aides from articulating concerns over the dearth of welfare or advancing views on significant issues affecting governance in Nigeria.

“We are not unaware of the recent hostile circular titled ‘OATH OF SECRECY’ signed by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development on behalf of Clerk to the National Assembly, warning legislative staff/aides to abide by oath of secrecy in the Condition of Service by maintaining absolute secrecy on issues bordering on their welfare; and refrain from leveraging social media in lending voices to governance.
“We without hesitation note that deliberate twisting of an oath of office to pressurise or subdue staff/aides from exercising their fundamental human rights is a major violation of sections 34, 37 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee rights to dignity of human persons, private and family life, and freedom of expression and the press, respectively.
“We express worries for the nation’s democracy if such anarchical pronouncement is surreptitiously mainstreamed into legislative culture, practice and activities of the National Assembly, as a superior legislative arm.
“We find it disturbing that adequate welfare for the legislative staff/aides remains unattended despite huge budgetary allocation totalling N9.6billion, N15.9 billion and N5.7billion appropriated to the legislative aides, National Assembly Management and National Assembly Service Commission, respectively in 2021.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Igangan: S’West Reps condemn killings

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Members of South West caucus of the House of Representatives have condemned in strong terms the killing of 11 persons in Igangan area of Ibrapapa Local Council of Oyo State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday. Leader of the caucus, Hon. Femi Fakeye, who led other members of the caucus at a press […]
News

3,000 delegates vote today in Ondo APC’s shadow poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Over 3,000 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will throng the Akure, the Ondo State capital to pick the party’s flagbearer for the October 10 governorship election in the state. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 11 aspirants are jostling for the APC’s ticket to contest the governorship election already billed for 10th October, 2020.   […]
News

S’Africans to vote in ruling ANC’s toughest local polls yet

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Africans will vote on Monday in municipal elections likely to be the toughest contest yet for the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which faces discontent over poor services and stark inequalities 27 years after ending white minority rule. The ANC’s rise to power in 1994 drew a line under centuries of racist oppression […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica